Kris Statlander Credits Match With John Silver For Getting Her Noticed

In an interview with The Sick Podcast (via Fightful), Kris Statlander spoke about her favorite matches in her career and said that a match with John Silver got her noticed.

She said: “If I had a favorite match, I’d probably say the street fight at All Out that I did with Willow. On the indies, it pains me to give him credit, but John Silver was my breakout match and I have to give him the credit because that match with him is what helped me take off. He’s such a pain in the butt that it pains me. It physically hurts me every time I give him the credit for that.“