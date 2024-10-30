Kris Statlander Reflects On Brief Heel Run After Losing TBS Title, Previews Match With Kamille

Kris Statlander recently weighed in on her short-lived heel run after she lost the TBS Championship and previewed her match with Kamille on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Statlander spoke with CantonRep.com for a new interview ahead of tonight’s show and you can see some highlights below:

On her match with Kamille: “She’s come out of nowhere and has acted like she is the TBS co-champion since she arrived. I don’t like that. We haven’t see much of her in AEW, but I’m at a point where I am looking to cement my legacy and I’ll welcome any challenger. We’re going to find out who the strongest wrestler in the women’s division is in Cleveland.”

On her short heel turn after losing the TBS Championship: “I had to take things to a place I didn’t necessarily want to go after I lost the TBS Championship. I showed a side of myself I’m not necessarily proud of showing. On a deeper level, I was bothered that I lost that championship despite not being the person pinned for it and I was never granted a rematch. Then we had Mercedes Mone walk in here and win it in May and is out here parading it around. Mercedes hasn’t been here that long and she has a lot to prove to me.”

On her Street Fight with Willow Nightingale: “There is no way to really prepare for a match like that. You know what you are signing up for and you don’t know exactly who far the other person is willing to take it against you. You have to be prepared for things to go wrong for you in an environment like that where anything goes. It’s painful and it takes a special person that gets a little bit excited about committing heinous acts that might be needed to win and make no mistake about it, I am here to win.”

On how she felt after the match: “I surprisingly felt pretty okay the next morning. I was sore for sure, but if they had called me up and told me that they needed me to do another one of those matches that night I would have been good to do it.”