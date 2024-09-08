wrestling / News
Kris Statlander Wins Brutal Street Fight Against Willow Nightingale at AEW All Out
Two former friends went to war in a Chicago Street Fight, but Kris Statlander beat Willow Nightingale at AEW All Out. The match involved various weapons and forced Stokely Hathaway to run away at one point. A light tube, tables, thumbtacks and a chain were all involved. Eventually, Statlander hit a tombstone piledriver, then applied a crossface with the chain to win via referee stoppage.
