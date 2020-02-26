wrestling / News

Kris Statlander Withdraws From Bar Wrestling Event Due to Illness, Adam Brooks Off Card Due to Work Visa Issues

February 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kris Statlander

– Bar Wrestling announced some changes to tomorrow’s card due to unforeseen circumstances. First, Kris Statlander will no be able to face Joey Ryan. Statlander was forced withdraw from the event due to a case of the flu. Additionally, Adam Brooks will no longer be able to make it to the event due to work visa issues. You can check out Bar Wrestling’s statement below.

Unfortunately Kris Statlander has come down with the flu and Adam Brooks work visa won’t be ready in time so both will be unavailable for tomorrow’s show. We are working on the card changes now. Thank you for your patience and support.

Bar Wrestling 54: Mach 1 is still moving forward and will be held tomorrow (Feb. 27) at The Glass House in Pomona, California.

