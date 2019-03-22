wrestling / News

Kris Wolf Retirement Show To Stream Live

March 22, 2019
Kris Wolf ROH TV

Pro Wrestling EVE has announced that the retirement show for Kris Wolf, which will be held on April 26, will stream live on their digital platform.

Wolf announced her retirement back in February due to symptoms related to concussions she had through her career. She has said she doesn’t want to risk any more brain injuries.

Kris Wolf, Joseph Lee

