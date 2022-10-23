wrestling / News
Krossfire Wrestling Black Harvest Results 10.21.2022: Krossfire Wrestling Championship, Black Harvest Scramble, & More
The Black Harvest event was hosted by Krossfire Wrestling Federation on October 21 in Sevierville, TN. You can find the complete results (via Kenzie Paige) and a few highlights below.
*Hunter Drake def. Jack Evans
*Dillon McQueen def. Billie Starkz by DQ
*Black Harvest Scramble: Rolando Perez def. Rob Killjoy, JDL, Diego, and Lucky Ali
*Cain’s Last Match: Kenzie Paige def. Issac Cain
*Tyler Franks def. Shawn Hoodrich
*KiLynn King def. Kylie Alexa
*Krossfire Wrestling Championship: Juventud Guerrera def. Colby Corino
Breaking News Last Night as @JUVENTUDGUERRE2 Win the @KfwTn Championship from @ColbyCorino in Sevierville,TN Juvi's 1st Independent Title in the States in years!!!! Insane Night!!! pic.twitter.com/Bcw8GflNin
— KFWWrestlingTN (@KfwTn) October 22, 2022
. @JUVENTUDGUERRE2 HAS DONE IT!!!! WE HAVE A NEW @KfwTn CHAMPION! #BlackHarvest pic.twitter.com/hAXwc16AtE
— Carmen Michael 🎙️ (@CarmenMChilders) October 22, 2022
Oh, snap. @KenziePaige_1 has gone full Sting tonight.
I repeat. Kenzie has gone FULL STING. pic.twitter.com/iEvhK5Xlgp
— Carmen Michael 🎙️ (@CarmenMChilders) October 22, 2022