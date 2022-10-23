Krossfire Wrestling Black Harvest Results 10.21.2022: Krossfire Wrestling Championship, Black Harvest Scramble, & More

The Black Harvest event was hosted by Krossfire Wrestling Federation on October 21 in Sevierville, TN. You can find the complete results (via Kenzie Paige) and a few highlights below.

*Hunter Drake def. Jack Evans

*Dillon McQueen def. Billie Starkz by DQ

*Black Harvest Scramble: Rolando Perez def. Rob Killjoy, JDL, Diego, and Lucky Ali

*Cain’s Last Match: Kenzie Paige def. Issac Cain

*Tyler Franks def. Shawn Hoodrich

*KiLynn King def. Kylie Alexa

*Krossfire Wrestling Championship: Juventud Guerrera def. Colby Corino

Breaking News Last Night as @JUVENTUDGUERRE2 Win the @KfwTn Championship from @ColbyCorino in Sevierville,TN Juvi's 1st Independent Title in the States in years!!!! Insane Night!!! pic.twitter.com/Bcw8GflNin — KFWWrestlingTN (@KfwTn) October 22, 2022