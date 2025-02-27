– Krstyal Poppin announced on her Instagram that she will be performing the entrance theme song for Tessa Blanchard at TNA Sacrifice 2025 in El Paso, Texas.

She wrote earlier today, “Friday, March 14th. I will be performing @tessa_blanchard theme song on TV @tnawrestling Sacrifice 📺 El Paso, Tx @elpasocoliseum Get your tickets now @ TNAWrestling.com”

You can view her announcement video below: