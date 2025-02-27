wrestling / News

Krystal Poppin Set to Perform Tessa Blanchard’s Theme Song at TNA Sacrifice 2025

February 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Wrestling Sacrifice 2025 Image Credit: TNA

– Krstyal Poppin announced on her Instagram that she will be performing the entrance theme song for Tessa Blanchard at TNA Sacrifice 2025 in El Paso, Texas.

She wrote earlier today, “Friday, March 14th. I will be performing @tessa_blanchard theme song on TV @tnawrestling Sacrifice 📺 El Paso, Tx @elpasocoliseum Get your tickets now @ TNAWrestling.com”

You can view her announcement video below:

