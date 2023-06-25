Kurt Angle Recalls Doing Anti-ECW Segments, Infamous Crucifix Angle

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the build-up to the WWE Vengeance Day PPV event in 2005 where he did an anti-ECW gimmick ahead of him joining the ECW brand. You can check out some highlights below:

On anti-ECW angles in 2005 before joining WWE ECW the following year: “You know, I never even thought about ECW till Vince McMahon came up with this concept. He pulled me aside. I think I told you before, Paul. He said, ‘Listen, I’m starting a new company and you’re gonna be the name and face of it.’ See, I didn’t know he was gonna do the anti-ECW thing before I actually joined ECW. So that was something that Vince started, and wanted me to start in that manner. But eventually he wanted me to be the name and face of ECW and the crazy thing is he said, ‘Listen, you’re gonna work in smaller arenas and make less money.’ I said, ‘Why the hell would I want to do that? That doesn’t sound–‘ ‘Don’t worry. I’ll take care of you. I’ll pay you more money at the pay-per-views and it’ll make up for the shows that you did for ECW.’ He did take care of me, so he wasn’t lying.”

On Paul Heyman still denying he didn’t know about the infamous crucifix angle in ECW: “So at that point — listen, he denies it every time. How a promoter doesn’t know that there’s a seven-foot crucifix underneath your ring… So he plays dumb. Yeah, he plays dumb. He says, ‘I didn’t know it was there.’ And I was like, ‘Come on Paul, you could tell me now’. It’s like, you know. Yeah. 10 years later, he’s like, ‘I didn’t know.’ And I was like, ‘okay. He’s full of s**t.’”

On ECW having a cult following: “I would say it was a big cult. But they had a loyal following.”

On Taz: “He has it. I mean, the guy has an incredible look and all he has to do is stare at you.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.