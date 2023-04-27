Kurt Angle Says WWE Is Erasing A Lot of His Career If They Erase Chris Benoit’s Career

On the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show (h/t WrestlingInc), Kurt Angle talked about how WWE’s decision to blacklist Chris Benoit since the tragedy surrounding him and his family has resulted in much of his WWE career also being blacklisted, since he had so many memorable feuds with Benoit. Highlights from his comments are below.

“Five of my 10 best matches were with Chris, but obviously they want to keep him under wraps and it’s unfortunate,” Angle said. “The thing is, if they erase Chris Benoit’s career, they’re erasing a lot of my career.”

WWE did not include any of Angle’s matches against Benoit in a 2017 DVD on Angle’s best matches,

“I understand why they did it, but what about the other wrestlers that competed against Chris. You’re taking those matches away, and you’re just not mentioning the name, Chris Benoit. Anytime we have any videos that surface up on WWE television, you’re never going to see Chris.”