Kurt Angle Says Matt Morgan Was a Great Talent, Could Have Gone Further In TNA

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the potential of Matt Morgan in TNA, whether TNA needed an authority figure in 2009 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Matt Morgan: “Oh, He was a great talent, a great big guy. I had a match with him at Bound for Glory. It’s one of my favorite TNA matches of all time. Matt’s a force. He was really good, and he never really reached his full potential. I believe that he could have, could have gone a lot further in the company. Definitely.”

On whether TNA needed an authority figure: “They could have used one, yeah. Just to be in between people between the good and bad guys, especially with the Main Event Mafia. We were basically calling the shots. You know, there should have been an authority figure. Definitely. I agree with that.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.