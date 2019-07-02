Kurt Angle Reveals What What Vince McMahon Told Him About Baron Corbin Being His Last Opponent, Says Corbin Is the Top Heel in Wrestling Right Now

– Kurt Angle discussed how Baron Corbin ended up as his retirement opponent in an appearance on Busted Open Radio. Angle, of course, faced Corbin in his last match at WrestleMania 35, which didn’t go over well with a lot of fans online. Speaking with Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca, Angle praised Corbin and said he is the best heel in the business right now.

You can see some highlights from the discussion below:

On how his feud with Corbin came about: “Okay well, you know what? I’m gonna tell you guys the way it is, and what truly happened. Baron and I worked in a program after Jason Jordan went out [with an injury]. Vince McMahon, I think he basically — and this is my opinion — he said, ‘You know what, if Jason’s not gonna be around, we’re gonna use this guy, Baron Corbin.’ So I think that in a lot of ways, Baron ended up in Jason’s position. And rightfully so. I love Baron’s progress, I loved his look. He’s actually really good, and he takes care of you in the ring. He’s not stiff, he is a great worker. And he’s continuing to learn.”

On his match with Corbin at WrestleMania 35: “But the whole concept of Angle vs. Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, it occurred because that’s where we were going in the first place. And what occurred was, Vince didn’t know that I wanted to retire at this WrestleMania. So when I sprung it on him about five weeks before WrestleMania, I gave him a list of guys that I wanted to wrestle, and the person that I wanted to wrestle at WrestleMania. So we start having these farewell matches before Mania. But what Vince told me is, ‘I know who you want for WrestleMania,’ which was John Cena. ‘I was expecting you to go to WrestleMania 36, where I could have given you a different opponent,’ one of the ones that I wanted. ‘But we have been working this program for a year, and we’re not just going to drop it. So if you want want to retire this year, your last match will be against Baron.’ And I was cool with it! I understood, and I respected Vince’s decision.”

On fans’ reaction to Corbin: “Was Baron the right person? Probably not, but look at him now. Baron Corbin right now is the best heel in the business. People genuinely hate his guts. I haven’t seen hate like this, I mean not one person in the arena likes him. So I know that’s real, I really believe that’s real heat. If a person could get everybody to genuinely hate your guts 24/7, you’re doing your job. Baron’s, he’s the top heel in the business right now. And people may disagree, but he’s going to get the title eventually. He’s going to have a heel run, and I think he’ll do extremely well.”

On if he thinks fans’ assessment of Corbin as ‘boring’ is correct: “No, I don’t. I actually think he’s rather entertaining. I’m not gonna lie to you, we taught him a lot about showing more emotion and being a lot more on his promos, and he’s caught on. I don’t see anything else that he can do that’s going to make him a better heel. He likes being a heel, and I did too, but he really likes it. Somewhere along the lines he may end up a babyface, but I don’t see that for a long time. And I gotta respect the fact that he can make people genuinely hate [him] as much as they do.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.