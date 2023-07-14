Kurt Angle On the Origins Of Main Event Mafia, Mick Foley’s Importance To TNA

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show covering The Main Event Mafia faction in TNA Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the faction, Kevin Nash coming up with the idea, Mick Foley, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Kevin Nash coming up with the idea: “It was really cool to be able to bring all these guys together, and have a faction with the wrestlers that had the huge success. Kevin Nash and Booker T and Scott Steiner, Sting, Kurt Angle. It was a really cool faction. And Kevin Nash came up with the idea and concept, and I thought it was awesome… Kevin presented it to the writers, and the writers spoke to me, and I was game. I was on board with this thing. And so we started with Booker T versus AJ, and I assisted Booker T in the win. And that’s how we all began the storyline.”

On working with Kevin Nash: “Kevin’s great, man. He’s really creative, he comes up with a lot of ideas. I mean, look at what he did in WCW and you know, he had the Kliq, and then he had NWO. Kevin Nash is part of the greatest factions of all time. And you know what? The Main Event Mafia wasn’t too bad either.”

On the original idea behind the group: “It was the guys from WWE and WCW, that were gonna go up against the TNA originals. And I thought it was a great storyline. I thought it would be very compelling. We’d have a lot of great matches together. And the whole idea, the whole concept wasn’t to make us. It was to make the younger talent in TNA we’re gonna. Obviously we’re gonna win everything at the beginning and dominate. And then these guys were gonna come back on us and, you know, win the titles back. And we were gonna make more stars. Not just the AJs and the Samoa Joe’s, but everybody. We wanted to elevate everyone. We thought this was a great idea to do this.”

On Mick Foley joining TNA: “That was awesome. I mean, Mick is such a credential to the company. I mean, he’s a huge asset. I would consider him even though he didn’t work as much at this point in time, I would consider him about as valuable as me coming to that company. I really do.”

