Kurt Angle On Working With Ronda Rousey For WrestleMania 34 Match, Rousey’s Potential WWE Return

In a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed working with Ronda Rousey in WWE, her potential return to the company, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on working with Ronda Rousey in WWE: “Ronda picked it up very quickly. She was on a crash course, and I didn’t have that crash course when I started. When I started with WWE and went through a training camp, it was only five days a month. So, I didn’t have a lot of training before I started. Only when I went down to Memphis after six months did I get any type of consistent training. Ronda was getting it every day, but she really came through. Her performance at WrestleMania was incredible. She did a fantastic job, and she deserves a lot of credit. She did that. She has an incredible work ethic, and I think she wasn’t going to disappoint herself or anyone else. She was going to make sure she hit a home run at WrestleMania, and she did. She picked it up, I think, quicker than anybody in the history of the sport. Ronda picked up the technique very fast, and she made it her own. Everything she did – her throws, her submissions – they were all judo and jujutsu type of stuff. She really made it her own, and she was very artistic in that aspect.”

On his relationship with Rousey: “We were more of a brother-sister relationship. We were close very quickly. We were flying on the company jet, going to training, and tried to be around each other and spend more time together – going to NXT and training in the ring. Structuring the match, we did that a few weeks before WrestleMania. We made sure Ronda was well-prepared and she knew every spot she had to know. It worked extremely well. I had a great relationship with her, and I still do. We keep in touch, and I’m real good friends with her husband Travis. They’re just good people.”

On Rousey potentially returning to WWE: “I wouldn’t be shocked. Ronda is still young. She still has that fire in her eyes. I don’t think she’s done completely. I think she just wanted to take a break, and I do believe she was trying to get pregnant. She had been competing her whole life – judo since she was five, and then the Olympics, MMA, UFC, and WWE. She never stopped. She needed a break, and I think that’s what she’s doing is taking a couple-year break.”

