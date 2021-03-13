Kurt Angle Says That Taz Was Not A Dangerous Worker, Taz Responds

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show (via Inside the Ropes), Kurt Angle spoke about working with Taz and said that even though some believed his suplexes were dangerous, they weren’t. During an episode of Grilling JR earlier this year, Jim Ross said that one of the reasons Taz didn’t work out in WWE was for that very reason.

Ross said at the time: ““People thought his suplexes were dangerous and all this other stuff. So, a lot of the talents went back to Vince and said, ‘I don’t want to work with this guy. Too dangerous.’ They didn’t tell me that, but they told Vince that. He heard it enough, and Vince saw that a lot of the top talents were uncomfortable to step in the ring with Taz. He finally took it to heart.”

Angle said in response: “Taz was not dangerous. That was my idea. I told Taz to give me a German suplex and throw me really high in the air, I would flip over to my stomach. I wanted to do a moonsault German suplex where I landed on my stomach, I thought it’d look really vicious and brutal. So that was all my call. I’m not sure why Taz didn’t then tell the office that I’m the one that chose the move. Taz was never dangerous with his suplexes. He was relatively safe, I never had a problem with him.”

Taz wrote in reply on Twitter: “So for me, aren’t many more credible in the history of the biz than Kurt. For anyone who thought/think I was ‘dangerous’ the man with the brightest GOLD has spoken. I appreciate you explaining this @RealKurtAngle.”