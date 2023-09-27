Kurt Angle Believes TNA Could Have Done More With Matt Morgan

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about TNA No Surrender 2008, his feud with AJ Styles and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Matt Morgan: “The kid had so much talent, I wrestled him at Bound for Glory one year. And I know Meltzer will never give me a five-star, but that was about as close to a five-star match as you can get. I mean, we pulled it off and Matt showed me how much talent he had. I really think that TNA could have done a lot more with Matt Morgan. Yes.”

On his Olympic Challenge idea for AJ Styles feud: “It was mine and AJ’s. And the reason why is AJ told me that he was a state champion wrestler in high school. And I was like, ‘Oh, you were a state champion wrestler, so you know how to wrestle.’ He said, ‘Yes, I do.’ He was right. He did know how to wrestle. We set up this match where we had three rounds, like three periods like wrestling. And we took the ropes down and we wrestled. And I thought it was different. I wouldn’t say it was the greatest match in the world, but it was pretty good and I thought it was different. A little harder than putting together a pro wrestling match? Sure. You have to remember that when you wrestle in amateur wrestling, you go by instinct. You don’t think about what you do. You go by the reaction. But here you have to remember what you’re doing and you’re doing amateur wrestling moves, and you’re trying to your memory is telling you what to do back to back rather than instinct. So it’s a little harder to do, but we were able to pull it off. I actually never watched it before, so I have no idea how it came out, but I thought we did pretty good.”

