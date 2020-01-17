Kurt Angle Discusses Vince McMahon Being Ready To Fight Him At 2006 Meeting, Jumping to TNA Instead of Staying with WWE & Going to Rehab

Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet and discussed how Vince McMahon was ready to fight him at a meeting in 2006, as well as choosing to go to TNA instead of stay with WWE and go to rehab. Highlights are below.

On Vince McMahon being ready to fight him during a meeting in 2006: “I decided I wanted to quit, and my manager and I, we went to the [WWE] headquarters [in 2006]. What happened was, I injured myself real badly, my hamstring, my groin, there was blood all over, across my genitals, my hamstring, both legs, running down both legs on the inside, like bruising, it was really bad. I showed it to Vince when we had a meeting, and I said, ‘We need to talk, Vince, because I’m not doing really well.’ So he pulls out about five typed pages of text messages and phone call messages I left him, and I’m reading, I’m like, it says, ‘Vince, I’m going to beat the shit out of you when I see you.’ ‘Vince, you better answer the call or I’m going to kick your ass.’ Really, really crazy stuff. At the time, unfortunately I was taking painkillers, I was taking somas, every once in awhile I would blackout, and here I am texting Vince. So he showed me all of this and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I actually said this stuff.’ And he stood up and he took his jacket off, he says, ‘You want to kick my ass? Let’s go, right now.’ And I looked at him and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe Vince McMahon wants to beat my ass, this guy has been my father figure for seven years, I have too much respect for him to stand up.’ But he wanted to go. And I left the room and I came back and I just broke down, and I said Vince, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I need you to release me, and he did. And sometimes I look back and I wish he didn’t, but it had to be done for me to save my life, and I know I wasn’t representing WWE the way Vince needed me to.”

On him choosing TNA over staying with WWE and going to rehab: “In 2006, when I quit, or when I asked for a release, Vince wanted me to go to rehab. He said, ‘I want you to go for a couple months and come back in six months and we’ll start your contract back up.’ So I said no, I didn’t want to do that, and so I decided I’m going to leave, I’m going to go to TNA. I had the option, stay in WWE and go to rehab or leave and go to TNA. And I don’t regret it. I loved my career in TNA. I loved Dixie Carter, she was incredibly good to me. But, what sucks is my best phase of my career was in TNA. As good as I was in WWE, and I was the best there, I got better in TNA, and unfortunately the WWE Universe will never see those matches.”

