Kurt Angle Thinks WWE Mishandled Samoa Joe, Praises James Storm

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his belief James Storm could’ve had more reigns as TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Samoa Joe, and more.You can check out some highlights below:

On James Storm: “James did win the World Championship and I feel badly about this. He won in five seconds, ’cause he had to wrestle me and I blew up my hamstring and I couldn’t wrestle that night. So he just super kicked me and won. It wasn’t the way he wanted to become world champion. And unfortunately, I don’t think he became World Champion after that. So he only had it one time and I think that James deserved to have it a few times. He was that good.”

On Samoa Joe: “Well you know what? Joe, he got utilized properly in TNA at the beginning until he lost his undefeated streak against me, his value dropped dramatically. They’ve never really picked back up and brought Joe back to the level he was when he was undefeated.”

On Joe’s WWE run: “I think that WWE could have done more with him. They did do some, they did a lot, but I know they could have done more. He was that talented. I’m not sure if it had to do with his look. I love his look. I think that everybody should be different; big, tall, short, wide. Doesn’t matter. I don’t know if it had to do with his look, but Samoa Joe was so talented. He deserved to be a WWE Champion, he really did. And that’s not me blowing smoke, that’s me being honest.”

