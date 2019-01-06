KUSHIDA Announces That He’s Leaving NJPW at the End of January

– KUSHIDA is parting ways with New Japan Pro Wrestling. The NJPW star announced the news on Monday morning in a press conference, noting that he will made the “extremely tough decision” to leave the company and will “head overseas.”

KUSHIDA said that he isn’t talking much about his plans until his contract with NJPW is done at the end of the month. You can see some his is transcribed comments below. WWE has reportedly had interest in bringing him in for NXT. KUSHIDA joins Kenny Omega, Cody, and The Young Bucks as stars who have left the company following Wrestle Kingdom 13.

KUSHIDA: As Sugabayashi said, I will leave NJPW on January 31. This was an extremely tough condition made with Meij, Sugabayashi and Kidani. It was a very big decision in my life and I’m thankful they understood. I will head overseas and to see the world of pro wrestling. — chris charlton (@reasonjp) January 7, 2019

KUSHIDA: I have been here in NJPW for 8 years. I was surprised at the scale of the business when I first came in and proud of being able to work here. The warm reception and words from the fans made me who I am and I am so grateful to them. — chris charlton (@reasonjp) January 7, 2019

KUSHIDA: I am contracted with this company until the end of January so I won’t be talking much about beyond then. But it has been my dream for a long time to travel the world with professional wrestling. And that’s what I will be doing. — chris charlton (@reasonjp) January 7, 2019