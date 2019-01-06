Quantcast

wrestling / News

KUSHIDA Announces That He’s Leaving NJPW at the End of January

January 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
KUSHIDA

– KUSHIDA is parting ways with New Japan Pro Wrestling. The NJPW star announced the news on Monday morning in a press conference, noting that he will made the “extremely tough decision” to leave the company and will “head overseas.”

KUSHIDA said that he isn’t talking much about his plans until his contract with NJPW is done at the end of the month. You can see some his is transcribed comments below. WWE has reportedly had interest in bringing him in for NXT. KUSHIDA joins Kenny Omega, Cody, and The Young Bucks as stars who have left the company following Wrestle Kingdom 13.

article topics :

KUSHIDA, NJPW, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading