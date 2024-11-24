Kyle Fletcher Shocks the World, Pins Will Ospreay Clean at AEW Full Gear

It was a battle of former friends at AEW Full Gear, with Kyle Fletcher getting the shocking clean pin over Will Ospreay. The match went back and forth as one would expect, with Ospreay still selling the effects of his neck injury at WrestleDream. Fletcher proved more ruthless, hitting a tombstone onto the steel steps at one point. Then he hit a top rope brainbuster later on to secure the pinfall victory. After the match, Mark Davis came out to check on Ospreay, before helping him up and to the back.

