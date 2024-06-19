wrestling / News

Kyle Fletcher Gives An Update on Mark Davis, Says There's No Timeline For Return

June 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Aussie Open kYLE fLETCHER Image Credit: AEW

In an interview with WGN Radio (via Fightful), Kyle Fletcher gave an update on his tag team partner Mark Davis, who has been out of action after a broken wrist. He noted there was confirmed date on Davis’ return.

He said: “So, I can’t speak exactly on what’s going on with him right now. I think that’s his story to tell, I don’t want to be that person. He’s doing good. He will definitely be back at some stage. We don’t have an exact timeline but yeah, I can’t wait to get back in the room with him.

