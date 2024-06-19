wrestling / News
Kyle Fletcher Gives An Update on Mark Davis, Says There’s No Timeline For Return
June 19, 2024
In an interview with WGN Radio (via Fightful), Kyle Fletcher gave an update on his tag team partner Mark Davis, who has been out of action after a broken wrist. He noted there was confirmed date on Davis’ return.
He said: “So, I can’t speak exactly on what’s going on with him right now. I think that’s his story to tell, I don’t want to be that person. He’s doing good. He will definitely be back at some stage. We don’t have an exact timeline but yeah, I can’t wait to get back in the room with him.“
