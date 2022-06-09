Kyle O’Reilly Wins Casino Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo Returns

Kyle O’Reilly has moved on to fight for a spot in the interim AEW World Championship match by winning a Casino Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite. O’Reilly won the battle royale that kick off tonight’s episode of Dynamite, a match that also saw the return of Andrade El Idolo.

El Idolo, who was last seen at AEW Double or Nothing in a segment with RUSH, returned as the Joker during the match. O’Reilly now goes on to face Jon Moxley in the main event of tonight’s show, with the winner fighting at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door for the interim title.