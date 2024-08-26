LA Knight Recalls Conversation With Kevin Nash, Calls Him A Sweetheart

As previously reported, Kevin Nash noted that he had a conversation with La Knight backstage at wWE Summerslam and that the two had no heat. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Knight confirmed the conversation took place and had nice things to say about Nash.

He said: “It’s funny because he came up while I was sitting in catering, talking to a couple of guys, and he came up, and I felt this hand on my back, and he said hello and we talked for a minute. He was asking about the match, and everything was cool and hunky dory. I am a mirror in a lot of ways – I give back whatever I receive. We could talk trash, and whatever he says on the podcast or what I say here and there, it could go either way. If he had come in talking, you know, craziness or whatever, I’d have probably responded in that regard. But he was a sweetheart, and I was a sweetheart right back.”