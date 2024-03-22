LA Knight Weighs In On Feud WIth AJ Styles, If He Was Pushed Too Fast In WWE

LA Knight is set to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania, and he recently reflected on their feud and his path in WWE. Knight appeared on Busted Open Radio and you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On Styles: “He is really, really good. He’s been everywhere. He’s done everything. … You’re looking at two very different styles, and to put those together — look, who knows how it’s going to come out? But I’m pretty sure — I don’t see how it doesn’t come out good.”

On whether WWE pushed him too fast: “That’s not to look a gift horse in the mouth. Jumping straight up to the WWE Championship back at Crown Jewel was a little fast to where I almost worried that it might make people go, … ‘They’re not gonna shove him down our throat like this, are they?’ There is that potential.”

On his feud with Styles: “In a certain way, appreciative. In a certain way also, feeling vindicated, and in a certain way feeling like it’s long overdue. In this regard at the same time, I also have to consider that it’s the exact right time… Look, a lot of people are like ‘It should be for a championship’ and should be this and should be that, but man, it is what it is. Now, you’re talking about a hell of a spot to be in, and I’m not crying.”

On his position in WWE: “I think about a year from now and who knows what that holds? Who knows? I could flatline and just everything dies and I just am in the exact same spot or it could just shoot to the moon again. All I can do is not focus on that, not worry about that. You want to stay hot, you want to stay fresh, but you don’t want to be trying too hard.”