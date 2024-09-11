LA Knight on Possibly Becoming ‘Mr. SummerSlam’ in WWE

– During a recent interview with Brad Gilmore, WWE US Champion LA Knight responded to Gilmore referring to him as “Mr. SummerSlam.” He said the following on the nickname (via Fightful):

“Man, don’t go coining the phrase here. I might end having to be Mr. SummerSlam. Who knows. Never been one before. Now that I think about it, with the Slim Jim Battle Royal last year, US Championship this year. Who knows what SummerSlam 2025 could bring along. I took over the United States Championship, I may take over the world. We’ll see what lies ahead.”

LA Knight defeated Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam last month to win the United States Championship. At WWE SummerSlam 2023 a year earlier, Knight won the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal.