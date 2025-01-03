LA Knight Recalls Proposing Cult-Like Faction In NXT

LA Knight says that when he was in WWE NXT, he pitched a cult-like faction that would have been akin to the Saviors in The Walking Dead. Knight spoke with WittyWhitter for a new interview and talked about the faction idea, which would have seen the leader gathering talent that hadn’t been used right and raising them up.

“I had thought about this before, actually. I pitched this a few years ago, where i was like, I kind of want guys who are almost downtrodden, who have a lot of potential, but haven’t really been used necessarily to the top of the potential,” Knight said (per Fightful). “I don’t know who those would be now, I think I had names years ago when I was in NXT because I almost wanted to have this… you could say cult.

“But I was almost thinking of, this was back thinking about like The Walking Dead, like The Saviors or something. One guy at the front, and then there’s a lot of guys who are just like, ‘all right, wait, this guy is going to be able to get me what I want. I will do anything for him.’ Kind of an idea. Other than that, I haven’t really put much thought into it, but I mean, if you were going to do like a big three, Miami Heat LeBron super team or something like that, you know, probably, I don’t know, me and Cody and Roman or something.”

Knight is now a member of the Smackdown roster and a former WWE US Champion.