LA Knight Teases Future US Title Match With John Cena

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC (via Fightful), LA Knight teased a match with John Cena for the US title during Cena’s retirement tour next year. The two teamed up at WWE Fastlane last year but have yet to face each other one on one.

Knight said: “Former tag partners. You never know. He might want to come back and get this United States Championship one more time—a guy who has been a staple for this championship. I would field that challenge, for sure. With him being my tag partner, I might just know him a little bit. You talk about the greatest of all time and what some might call the future.“