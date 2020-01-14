wrestling / News
LA Park Says No One Can Fill La Parka’s Place, Has No Plans to Reuse La Parka Name
– As previously reported, AAA wrestler La Parka (nee Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta) sadly passed away last week at the age of 56. The previous La Parka in WCW, who currently goes by the ring name LA Park, commented on the passing of Huerta confirmed that he has no plans to take up the name of La Parka again.
LA Park changed his name due to a legal dispute with AAA after he returned to Mexico and started wrestling for CMLL in 2003. LA Park’s comments on the matter surfaced on Twitter (translated via Fightful).
LA Park stated,”No one will fill the place that La Parka did, not me, nor anyone. The truth is you should respect his name so that Chuy Escoboza can never be forgotten. I don’t plan on recovering anything, only that God has received him in its glory. In life, we’ll fight up until we can.”
Nadie va a llenar el lugar que la parka triple a dejo ni yo ni nadie y la verdad deven de respetar ese nombre para que chuy escoboza jamas sea olvidado yo no pienso recuperar nada solo pienso en que dios lo alla recibido en su santa gloria..en vida peleamos hasta donse se pudo..
— adolfo tapia ibarra (@laparktapia) January 14, 2020
