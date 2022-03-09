LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu Set for MLW Azteca Underground

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that LA Park will face Jacob Fatu at MLW Azteca Underground slated for Friday, April 1 in Dallas, Texas. The event will be held at Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas. The two men will face each other in an Apocalypto Underground Match. Here are the full details:

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu signed for Dallas April 1

Cesar Duran presents a special matinee show + interactive event

The greatest match in Major League Wrestling’s 20 year history is finally getting a rematch.

Cesar Duran has signed an Apocalypto Match: LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu for Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.

Grab your tickets at MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.

As pulpy blood mixed with his shredded mask, LA Park vowed to avenge his loss to Jacob Fatu at SuperFight ’19. Nearly three years later the iconic luchador has finally been granted his wish by MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran.

“This is a super lucha not only señor Park has demanded but the world, and I always deliver for my renegades,” states Duran.

Arguably the most memorable encounter in MLW history, two of MLW’s most dangerous brawlers will collide for only the second time ever. This time there are no rules as they clash in the unpredictable Azteca Apocalypto match.

Will LA Park strut amidst the chaos in victory or will the “Samoan Werewolf” wreck one of Mexico’s greatest luchadores and end his career? Find out April 1st in Dallas Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!

LINE-UP FOR APRIL 1:

¡Azteca Apocalypto Match!

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu

More matches and appearances to be announced soon.

Azteca Underground is an interactive experience featuring:

Lucha Lunch: 1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder.

Food included in purchase of 1st or 2nd row ticket.

Tour Cesar’s Office: Journey to the shadowy destination where Cesar Duran makes matches, schemes and holds court. Here, you’ll have a chance to take a photo sitting at El Jefe’s actual desk and reign supreme as Azteca Henchmen stand guard over your Azteca empire.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Meet Cesar Duran: A limited pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran. Get autographs and photos with El Jefe himself!

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Meet Microman and the Micromobile: Meet the world’s greatest wonder and take a photo with Microman in this limited pre-show meet and greet.

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Cesar’s Heist: Opportunities abound! Search Cesar’s cathedral of violence on an Azteca treasure hunt before the show kicks off. The renegades fortunate enough to finish the quest will rewarded with a gift from the gods.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Plus MORE!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m.: Early entry for 1st & 2nd row ticket holders

1:15 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

2:00 p.m.: Showtime

Estimated Run Time of Show: 3 hrs.

What does my ticket include ?

All tickets include access to the live Azteca Underground wrestling show and tour of Cesar Duran’s office. You must purchase add-on additional tickets for the meet and greets. The pre-show Lucha Lunch is exclusive to 1st and 2nd row ticket holders only.

No refunds or exchanges.

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is a 3,800 seat multi-purpose arena is just a 10 minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas.

The world famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

PARKING

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.