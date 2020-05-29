wrestling / News

Labor of Love Featuring Matt Striker Sees Increase in Viewership For Episode 2

Showbuzz Daily reports that Labor of Love on FOX last night drew 1.129 million viewers, up from 909,000 viewers for the premiere episode.

The show features Matt Striker as one of the competitors who is trying to win over Kathy Katzman who is looking for a potential father to have a baby with.

Here is the preview for episode three:

