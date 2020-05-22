WWE News: Rating for Labor of Love Featuring Matt Striker, Mark Henry Shares Shad Gaspard Memories, Shotzi Blackheart Drives Tank

– FOX’s Labor of Love, which features former WWE star Matt Striker, drew 909,000 viewers last night, reports Showbuzz Daily. Striker referenced his wrestling career during the episode when asked to give a sample of his sperm, saying it would produce kids that could do “backflips off the top rope” and “bodyslam a 400 pound man.” Striker survived the episode and will continue in the competition to pick a man to have a child with Kathy Katzman.

– Mark Henry shared some memories of Shad Gaspard while on the AK & Barak Show.

– Get an inside look at NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart, as she drives a real tank at Tank America in Melbourne, FL.