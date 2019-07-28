Lacey Evans Is Willing to Lose Her Career With Alundra Blayze’s Blood on Her Hands

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Lacey Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze have been going back and forth with insults at one another on Twitter. That continued earlier today.

Initially, Blayze said on Twitter that another current Superstar vs. a WWE Legend was needed for Summerslam and asked the fans who they wanted to see. Lacey Evans then responded to Blayze, writing, “I volunteer to rip you out of your retirement home and make you choke on your words. Legend or not..you’re disrespectful, swollen headed nasty that has it coming. Talk about my family again…I’ll lose this career gladly waving goodbye with your blood on my hands. #Shoot”

Blayze later wrote in response, “And then we have this…disgruntled Youngin’ wanting to continue to ride on the coattails of a Hall of Famer. #LetsFight P.S. how is that wonderful family of yours.” You can check out that full exchange below.

We need another legend vs current talent match at #Summerslam Who would you all like to see… — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 28, 2019

I volunteer to rip you out of your retirement home and make you choke on your words. Legend or not..you're disrespectful, swollen headed nasty that has it coming. Talk about my family again….. I'll lose this career gladly waving goodbye with your blood on my hands. #Shoot https://t.co/TDzQwwoU3M — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 28, 2019