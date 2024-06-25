– During a recent interview with Carlo Perruzza, former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans (aka Macey Estrella) was asked about a potential return to wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lacey Evans on a potential return to wrestling: “Yeah, I mean, I love wrestling, don’t get me wrong. It wasn’t my passion, but I love the hard-hitting action. If there’s a company out there that will bring me in to kick ass and get my ass kicked, that’s great. But right now, we are focused on a lot. We have a lot of investment properties.”

On her current business interests: “We invested from all the blessings that WWE has given us. We have a construction company, my husband’s a general contractor, which we’ve ran prior to WWE. So we do a lot. We also teach our kids work ethic. We have Air BNBs, we have properties, we have a cafe named after our girls. I homeschool, I take all that very, very serious.”

Lacey Evans departed from WWE in August 2023.