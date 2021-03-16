Lana Discusses Her Dedication To WWE: ‘Actions Speak Louder Than Words’

Lana is committed to improving her position in WWE, and discussed her work toward bettering herself in a new video. The WWE star posted a video to YouTube yesterday discussing her efforts toward training and how, even if there are others who are more talented, she’s not going to stop pushing.

You can see the video below, captioned as follows:

“I see a lot of women complaining about their lack of opportunities but I don’t see them taking no days off, in wrestling training, in acting class, writing, going after it with a smile on their face after being told NO over and over again. Have actions speaker louder than words.”