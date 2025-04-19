Lana Rumored To Have Signed WWE Legends Deal

Lana is said to have signed a Legends Deal with WWE, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the word making the rounds in WWE in Las Vegas is that Lana has signed a Legends contract with the company.

Lana, who has worked under her real name of CJ Perry since leaving WWE, exited the company in June of 2021. She signed with AEW and debuted at AEW All Out in September of 2023 and exited that company last year.

Perry’s husband Rusev has reportedly signed a deal to return to WWE.