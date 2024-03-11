Lance Archer Would Love To Team With Alex Zayne in AEW

Lance Archer says he’d love to bring his Monstersauce team with Alex Zayne to AEW TV. Archer and Zane have worked as a tag team in NJPW, and Archer told WrestlePurists that he’d like to see them work together on AEW TV as well.

“I’d love to have Monstersauce in AEW because I actually think that we’d be a damn good team for the tag championships,” Archer said (per Wrestling Inc). “Alex has competed a few times on the ROH programming, but we kind of missed…like when I was out on the Jericho cruise, he showed up and did the ROH tapings, and then when I came back, he hasn’t been back since.”

Archer and Zayn last teamed up to challenge Violence Is Forever for the GCW World Tag Team Championships at GCW Touch the Sky in February.