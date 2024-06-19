Lance Archer Comments on Possible Return to TNA Wrestling

In the latest Murderhawk Mailbag (via Fightful), Lance Archer spoke about a possible return to TNA, where he spent the early part of his career as ‘Dallas’. He is currently on the AEW roster. He said:

“I mean, the one thing I’ve always said about the business is you never say never. But right now, I’m with AEW. Everything’s going good and strong. I think everybody kind of keeps up with everything that’s going on in the business, and I have friends that are there, old tag partners. Brian Myers and I had a little bit of a history way back in the way with WWE. I’ve got good friends that I’ve known since my first run in TNA, like Frankie Kazarian.”

“He and I were there way back in the early 2000s. I like to watch my friends, see their success, see what they’re doing. I think it’s good for the business when companies are doing their best to try to be competitive with other companies. As you see in the world of professional companies, there’s a lot of forbidden doors being opened lately, so it’s a cool time to see wrestling as a whole. As far as me in TNA, who knows what happens in the future? But right now, I’m running strong with AEW, and I have no plans to leave.”