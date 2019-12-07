Lance Storm Discusses His New Role as a WWE Producer, Says He’s a Big Fan of Shorty G and Would Have Loved to Face Him in His Prime

– Former WWE Superstar Lance Storm was back on the job this week in his new role with WWE as a producer for the company. WWE released a backstage interview with Storm, who was at last night’s Smackdown. Storm spoke about his new job and which emerging Superstar he’d want to face in the ring. Below are some highlights.

Lance Storm on how excited he is to be back in WWE: “Actually, it’s really great to be back. It’s been a long time, and it really feels like coming back home.”

Storm on what his role as a producer means: “I’m a producer now. So, mentoring, advising, letting people pick my brain for the most part, I guess.”

Storm on on if there are any talents he’s excited to work with: “I like working with everybody, but I’ve been a big fan of Shorty G for a while. Became a fan of his in NXT. He’s just so talented. He’s one of those guys where, ‘Why don’t our timelines line up better?’ I would have loved to have been in the ring with him in my prime.”

Storm on a return to the ring: “Never say never, but I would’ve liked to have been in my prime when I’m in there with him. I don’t think I could keep up as well as I used to, but there are so many talented people here, and it’s just great. A lot of these people I’ve coached on different levels back when I was doing guest spots in the PC or even way back when developmental was in Louisville, and I was teaching guys like Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Lashley. So, I’ve worked with a lot of these people before.”

Storm on seeing the evolution of Superstars he’s trained: “It’s really rewarding, you know, getting to plant those seeds early and watch them grow, I guess for an analogy. It’s really rewarding. There’s just something about this industry that you fall in love with, and as long as someone’s doing it great, it’s awesome. And even just being a small part of that, seeing it grow, that’s awesome. It’s great.”

