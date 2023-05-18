wrestling / News

Laredo Kid Announces That He’s a Free Agent

May 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Laredo Kid Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Laredo Kid is on the market, announcing on Wednesday that he is a free agent. The luchador posted to Twitter to announce the news, as you can see below.

Laredo was working with Impact Wrestling, and has also worked with AAA Lucha Libre, GCW, VxS and more.

