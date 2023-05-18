wrestling / News
Laredo Kid Announces That He’s a Free Agent
May 17, 2023 | Posted by
Laredo Kid is on the market, announcing on Wednesday that he is a free agent. The luchador posted to Twitter to announce the news, as you can see below.
Laredo was working with Impact Wrestling, and has also worked with AAA Lucha Libre, GCW, VxS and more.
as of today we are free agents 🔥🤘😎
@Taurusoriginal VS @Laredokidpro1 @NJPWofAmerica @njpw1972 @AEW @ringofhonor @mas_lucha @luchalibreonlin @LuchaLibre_TM @LuchaOmega @luchablog @LuchaCentralCom @rderudolucha @LuchaLibreYYa @davemeltzerWON @WWENXT @FiteTV @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/ufJbIqklIr
— Laredokidpro (@Laredokidpro1) May 18, 2023
