Lash LeRoux Enjoyed His Return to the Ring, Weighs In On Future Matches

Lash LeRoux made his return to the ring at GCW Say You Will, and he recently weighed in on the match. LeRoux faced Joey Janela at the show, and he spoke with Colt Cabana on his Art of Wrestling podcast about his return and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his return to the ring: “I would like to say it was a great match, I would like to say [sarcastic]…it was a great match. I enjoyed it so much. It exceeded my expectations. GCW was awesome. They are so welcoming. Everyone made me feel at home. It was weird to be away for that long, you walk back in, physically, I know I’m going to take some dings, but it felt like riding a bike.”

On his wrestling future: “We’ll see. Honestly, it all depends on the promoters and the fans, that’s what drives our business. I feel great about it. I felt I exceeded my own expectations for what kind of match I could have had and now, if there’s a lot of demand and a lot of interest from the fans and promoters, maybe we’ll see more of Lash. If not, I’ll shadow box those tights and say ‘thank you for the swan song.'”

Listen to “AOW 408 Chicago LIVE (Maki, Hager, Lash, Spears, Taya, Wayne)” on Spreaker.