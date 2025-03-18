Lash LeRoux Shares Photo of Reunion With Elix Skipper

– Former WCW wrestlers Lash LeRoux and Elix Skipper recently reunited. LeRoux shared a photo of the event on social media, which you can view below.

Lash LeRoux wrote on the meeting, “It was so incredibly awesome to see my brother, friend, and fellow Power Plant alumnus, Elix Skipper! Breaking into the business together forges a brotherhood that never goes away. We agreed to zero tariffs between Team Canada and the M*I*A.”