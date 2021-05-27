wrestling / News
WWE News: The Late Show Spoofs John Cena’s Taiwan Apology, Stars Predict Champions League Winner
May 27, 2021
– Stephen Colbert poked some fun at John Cena over his John Cena’s apology for calling Taiwan a country on The Late Show. You can see the video below. As previously reported, Cena earned hefty criticism online and otherwise for the apology that he made to the people of China.
– The latest episode of WWE AL AN features WWE stars predict the Champions League winner:
