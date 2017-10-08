Latest Betting Odds Released For Hell in a Cell

The updated betting odds have been released for tonight’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV. You can check out the odds below. It is worth noting that as of now, this does not include the “smart money” that usually comes in later in the day and often results in odds shifts with a high level of prediction accuracy, so these should not be considered spoilers (yet).

As the odds currently stand, only the Smackdown Women’s Championship would change if they were all accurate. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, New Day, AJ Styles, Charlotte, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin are all favored to win:

* WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal(c) -280 vs Shinsuke Nakamura +200

* Hell in a Cell Falls Count Anywhere Match: Shane McMahon +300 vs Kevin Owens -420

* Hell in a Cell Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match: The New Day (c) -135 vs The Usos -105

* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) -140 Baron Corbin +100

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Natalya (c) + 300 vs Charlotte -420

* Randy Orton -600 vs Rusev +400

* Bobby Roode -900 vs Dolph Ziggler +500

* Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin -2000 vs The Hype Bros +1000