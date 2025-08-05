Latest On Karrion Kross & Scarlett’s WWE Contract Statuses

A new report has an update on the WWE contract statuses of Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Fightful Select reports that neither Kross not Scarlett are at Raw tonight nor planned for the show.

In addition, the site notes that the couple’s contracts are up this coming weekend and neither have been offered a contract yet. That said, the site has no information suggesting that they were informed that their contracts would not be renewed.

Kross competed at night one of WWE SummerSlam, losing to Sami Zayn.