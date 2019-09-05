Latest on Killer Kross’ Status With Impact Wrestling, Impact Reportedly Offered Six-Figure Deal

– New details have been made available regarding Killer Kross’ contract status and immediate future with Impact Wrestling. As you may recall, Kross has been kept off of TV since Slammiversary after he unsuccessfully attempted to renegotiate his contract. There was also a rumor that Impact was upset with Kross for refusing to blade in his match with Eddie Edwards at Slammiversary.

According to PWInsider, Kross is not booked for this week’s TV tapings in Las Vegas. Impact is holding fast to their assertion that Kross will be held to his existing deal (which has 18 months left) and maintain they offered Kross a six-figure deal that he declined. That deal was over three years per the site, with $40,000 the first year, then $60,000 and $80,000. Kross has reportedly hired a lawyer and that lawyer is facilitating all communications between the two sides.

Impact sources told the site that there was no issue with Kross’ choice not to blade at Slammiversary and that after he declined, they were the ones who offered the use of fake blood. They note that while there were no doctors at the PPV, EMTs were present.