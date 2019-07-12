Latest on Sasha Banks & Why She Was in Japan Visiting Sendai Girls

– The latest update on Sasha Banks’ eternal “will she or won’t she return to WWE” status is available. The WON reports that Banks’ trip to Japan where she visited the Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling dojo was something she did on her own. It is being speculated that this was so she could get into ring shape for her return.

Due to Banks’ contract, if she is going to wrestle it has to be with WWE, and they can extend her contract indefinitely if she chooses to continue sitting out so the odds are good that she’s returning to the ring. There’s also the possibility of retirement, but the fact that she’s training in Japan belies that likelihood.

As noted earlier this week, Banks is locally advertised for the July 22nd show in Tampa, Florida. Banks status is still considered to be “to be determined.”