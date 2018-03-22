The Latest on Who Ronda Rousey is Training With & Mainstream Interest in Her Match

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ronda Rousey was training this past week with Sara Amato, Lacey Evans, and Dakota Kai. Her WrestleMania debut has led to the mainstream interest in WrestleMania is at the highest level in years. Right now, there are a number of major outlets looking at covering the show for her angle. Right now the WWE production crew is planning to shoot three documentaries to be shot, one on WrestleMania itself, one on Undertaker’s comeback, and one on Rousey’s debut. Rousey’s debut also has received major interest from both ESPN and Fox Sports. WWE also want to shoot a number of Table for 3 episodes over WrestleMania weekend, possibly one with Rousey.