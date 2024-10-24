Latest On Status Of AEW Shockwave

A new report has the latest on the status of AEW’s potential new Shockwave show. As was reported in early September, AEW has been working on a possible new show and was exploring other potential broadcast partners, as their new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery does not have exclusivity. It was rumored that the show could be landing on Fox, but Fightful Select reports that no such deal is done yet and the show does not have a confirmed network as of this time.

Fox has been interested in non-WWE wrestling content. WWE Smackdown previously aired on Fox but is now on USA Network.

As of now, the 2025 AEW schedule includes Dynamite, Collision and ROH TV. AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts are not planned to continue, and Shockwave still being discussed.