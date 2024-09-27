Latest Update On When Lucha Bros’ AEW Contracts Will Expire

As previously reported, there have been conflicting reports on whether or not the Lucha Bros have signed with WWE. Earlier reports suggested they did, but those were later debunked. The team are currently still on the AEW roster. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirms that neither Penta El Zero Miedo nor Rey Fenix have signed with WWE and are still under AEW contract.

It was noted that Penta is planning to leave AEW when his contract expires, which happens in the next two months. He hasn’t talked with WWE is planning to do that. WWE reportedly made a “competitive” offer which influenced his decision. As for why he’s leaving AEW, he is said to be frustrated. This started when he was pulled from shows due to CMLL talent getting used, as he thought it was disrespectful to someone who had been in AEW since the beginning. He is also said to be unhappy in general with how he has been used.

Fenix, meanwhile, will be around for another year. AEW is planning to add time to his contract after he missed due to injury. It adds up to almost a year of additional time. Tony Khan reportedly made “significant” offers to both, but neither have signed a new deal.