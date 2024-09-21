Rumor Killer on Lucha Bros Signing With WWE

It was reported yesterday that the Lucha Bros, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix, have signed a deal with WWE. The reports claimed the pair would go straight to the main roster after signing a multi-year contract. However, it appears that is not the case. PWInsider and Fightful Select both report that the pair have not only not signed with WWE, they are still under contract to AEW.

There is interest in the tag team from WWE, but they have to be “free and clear” of their AEW obligations first. And while they have not been on AEW TV for some time, they are still in contact with the company and are available to wrestle if needed. There’s no way they could sign with WWE right now, or even have talks with WWE, as they are still locked down to AEW at this time. However, the expectation is what once their deals are done, they will head to WWE.

One source indicated to Fightful that Rey Fenix is under a deal with AEW and the team’s transition to another company “won’t be as smooth as expected.” Penta previously said that he and Fenix were a package deal and that he wanted to go directly to the main roster if they go to WWE.