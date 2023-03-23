Latest Updates On Tammy Sytch Legal Issues, Pre-Trial Hearing Moved

PWInsider reports that the latest pre-trial hearing for Tammy Sytch in Florida has been postponed to April 13. This was done at her lawyer’s request, as it was scheduled for today.

Sytch is facing one count of DUI manslaughter (a third degree felony), one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (a third degree felony), four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property. These stem from a traffic collision last year that caused the death of 75-year old Julian Lasseter in Ormond Beach.

In August of last year, Sytch waived her right to a speedy trial “arising out of the criminal episode made the subject of this prosecution; specifically, the right to be tried within 175 days of her being taken into custody as provided by law and Rule 3.191, Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure.” She as then given “criminal indigent status”, which means she can’t afford a lawyer.

Earlier this month, on March 3, the court also ordered Sytch to have a DNA swab of her cheek. Another reason for the trial being delayed is several witnesses haven’t been deposed yet.

Meanwhile, Lasseter’s daughter is still moving forward with a civil lawsuit. Sytch’s fiance James Pente filed to be dismissed as a defendant on February 13, as he did not on the car and shouldn’t be held liable for “alleged negligent entrustment of the subject vehicle.” It was originally believed that Pente owned the car, and was marked as such in the police report, but instead it belongs to newly-added defendant Ultimate Motor Cars LLC, a car dealer out of Florida.